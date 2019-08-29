Riddell happy to see Sonny Bill Williams return to League – but on one condition

Mark Riddell would be happy to see Sonny Bill Williams return to the NRL, but only at the right price.

The 34-year-old played 118 games for the Bulldogs and Roosters between 2004-2014 but has since played Rugby Union in New Zealand.

Riddell said he’d welcome him back to Rugby League after the Rugby World Cup but only if the price is right.

“You talk to people at the Roosters and the influence he had on them,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“My only question mark is he’s 34 now.

“At the right price, he would be (a good signing), he could be a good investment for a season or two.”

(Image: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)