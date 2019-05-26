Riddell has ‘no idea’ how Jahrome Hughes continued to play

The NRL’s head injury assessment (HIA) policy has come under fire once again.

After being involved in a collision on Sunday, Storm player Jahrome Hughes was allowed to continue playing despite blood pouring out of his head.

Playing in the Storm’s 28-6 win over Canterbury on Sunday, Hughes sustained a sickening clash with Dale Finucane in the opening minutes of the match but continued to play despite the heavy knock.

Former NRL player Mark Riddell can’t believe he wasn’t immediately pulled from the match.

“With such a severe head clash between two players, they both needed to immediately be removed from the field,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’ve got no idea why they didn’t – Hughes has only just come back from a HIA and then he has a sickening collision with Dale Finucane.

“With some of the things we see players go off with a HIA, they needed to get (Hughes) off but they didn’t.”

