Riddell has ‘no problem’ with NSW Origin team

NSW Blues Origin coach Brad Fittler has named his squad for Sunday’s game against Queensland.

The historic match, which will take place at Perth’s Optus Stadium, sees star Latrell Mitchell dropped as part of seven changes following Queensland’s win in the opening game of the series.

But Mark Riddell has “no problem” with Fittler’s squad.

“It’s a great looking team,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There’s three (forced) changes straight away, I know everyone is talking about the Mitchell situation and his omission.

“I think Freddy’s gone for a team with no distractions, I like the back five – I think they’ve gone with some bigger bodies.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited.”

