Riddell labels Knights CEO ‘out of his depth’ following controversial letter

Mark Riddell has criticised a letter from Newcastle Knights CEO Phil Gardner addressing coach Nathan Brown’s departure from the club.

The letter, which addressed suggestions of sabotage, has been slammed for its contents as well as timing.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio Gardner is “out of his depth”, questioning his handling of Brown’s exit.

“I found it really strange, I’ve got to say,” he said.

“They’re obviously trying to put out the fires that have gone on in the background

“He talks about sabotage, this Newcastle Knights side was still competing for the finals right up until last weekend.

“I honestly feel he’s out of his depth here with the way he’s handled the situation, we only have to go back through everything that’s gone on in the last couple of weeks.

“The letter is just desperation.”

