Riddell left in disbelief over latest NRL off-field incident

Mark Riddell can’t believe another NRL play has been embroiled in an off-field incident.

Parramatta Eels forward Peni Terepo was stood down on Monday after allegedly being drunk on a flight from Tonga to New Zealand.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio said he was shocked Terapo would allow himself to be caught up in an incident after what the league has endured during the off-season.

“Sometimes I don’t like bagging players but surely there needs to be some common sense,” he said.

“I just honestly couldn’t believe it, what is it going take to get through to some players.

“After what the game has been through, who would even think of doing that.

“I can sense the frustration in my own voice – how stupid are you (to do this)?

“I found it utterly ridiculous and I can’t believe he put himself in that position.”

