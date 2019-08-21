Riddell left mystified at player response following Brown’s departure

Mark Riddell has praised the way outgoing Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown has handled his exit.

Brown will depart this year after coaching the club for the past four years following an underwhelming season in which they’ll miss finals.

But Riddell questioned why the playing group didn’t publicly thank the deposed coach after Tuesday’s announcement.

“Nathan Brown has been very classy in how he’s handled the whole situation,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“A few of the players yesterday had an opportunity to talk about Nathan Brown and the influence he’s had on their career and they didn’t acknowledge him as being a big contributor to the success of the club.

“At the end of the day, he turned that club around however you want to look at it.

“I just found it really weird that he just wouldn’t have been thanked.”

Image: Tony Feder/Getty Images