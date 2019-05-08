Riddell mystified at mooted Magic Round expansion

Mark Riddell says he can’t understand why the NRL would consider moving Magic Round to an overseas venue in future years.

Borrowed from the English Super League, the NRL’s inaugural Magic Round – where all eight games will take place at Suncorp Stadium – kicks off on Thursday night.

Matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday all at the same venue in a first for Rugby League in Australia.

But Riddell called for calm, saying he’d rather see a Magic Round take place in another Australian state rather than be played overseas.

“If we have two years in Brisbane and it does really well, I can’t see why we wouldn’t take it over to the Perth,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Who knows what the landscape will look like in Perth in three years.

“I think we’re better off trying to make the game as good as it can be in Australia before we worry about all this rubbish about going overseas.”

