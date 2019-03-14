Riddell praises referees in Storm win over Broncos

Melbourne Storm have continued their stunning early-season form of late, beating Brisbane Broncos 22-12 at AAMI Park.

In front of 16,239 fans, the Storm dominated the first half, powering to an early 10-0 lead. Despite two second-half Corey Oates tries, the home side stood firm to close out their 16th-straight victory in round one.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Mark Riddell praised the standard of refereeing during the match.

“Things were sped up last night,” he said.

“All in all after the the first game, I was quite happy.

“I thought it was a good hitout for both teams and the referees.”

He said despite the loss, Broncos fans should be heartened by their side’s performance.

“They only went into the break 10-0 down,” he said.

“Brisbane showed enough grit defensively and got themselves back in the game.”

