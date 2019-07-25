Riddell predicts when Dragons coach’s job could be in danger

Former Dragons player Mark Riddell says current head coach Paul McGregor needs results in 2020 to keep his job beyond next year.

He was handed a two-year contract extension in April but his side currently sit in the bottom four with just six wins this season.

While telling Macquarie Sports Radio he expected McGregor to be safe next year, he said the under-pressure coach needed results to keep his job into 2021.

“If they don’t make the finals next year, I don’t think he’ll see the second year of his (contract),” Riddell said.

“Barring an absolutely awful end to this season, I think he’ll be OK.

“But if they don’t get some results next year with the squad they’ve got, I think he might be in a bit of trouble.

“And he’s got to understand that, it’s a results-driven business.

“If he doesn’t get his team into the eight next year, I think they’ll be looking for a new coach.”

Images: Jason McCawley/Getty Images