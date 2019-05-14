Riddell remains unconvinced about Arthur contract extension

Former Eels player Mark Riddell is reserving judgement on Parramatta handing coach Brad Arthur a contract extension.

Arthur finalised a new two-year deal on Tuesday, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2022 season.

The 44-year-old has been in charge of the Eels since 2013.

The extension comes after a weekend where the Eels were heavily beaten by Melbourne Storm in Brisbane.

While admitting the extension provided stability, Riddell is withholding judgement on the decision until later in the season.

“I just want to wait and see, especially over the next five or six week period,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They have decided to sign him up so it gives them a bit of stability.

“It’s a result-driven business, they’ve only got into the finals once in his coaching career.

“You’ve got to have a look at that and ask what they’re seeing that maybe I’m not seeing.

“Parramatta fans demand success and they haven’t got it over a long period of time.

“It’ll be very interesting to see how the Parramatta Eels season pans out now.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio