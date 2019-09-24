Riddell says Broncos captain drama sums up club’s current plight

Mark Riddell says the furore around controversial Broncos player Matt Lodge’s possible elevation to captain is symptomatic of the club’s problems at the moment.

Lodge has turned his life around after the infamous 2015 incident in New York, where he went on a rampage through an apartment.

But Riddell still can’t believe the 24-year-old prop is in the mix to lead the Queensland powerhouse next year.

“I still shake my head with the Broncos,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The whole situation up there and the fact they’re thinking about Lodge as captain.

“You go back through the leagues – the likes of Langer, Walters, Tallis, Civoniceva and Lockyer and now we’re at (this decision).

“I don’t want to bag or disrespect Lodge because I think his turnaround has been great.

‘But to have him in the conversation to captain really speaks about where that club is at the moment.”

(Image: Matt King/Getty Images)