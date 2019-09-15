Riddell says Broncos have ‘a lot’ of work to do during off-season

Former NRL player Mark Riddell says the Brisbane Broncos have their work cut out for them if they want to improve in 2020.

The Broncos were torn apart 58-0 by Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday.

It was the worst loss in club history, as well as the most points scored by a side in finals history.

But after Anthony Seibold’s side snuck into eighth spot on the ladder, Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio the coach would come under pressure next year if there isn’t sharp improvement shown.

“You have a look at the team, they were the only side in the eight who had a losing record this season,” he said.

“I can understand the question marks over the Brisbane Broncos and Anthony Seibold, I know he’s got a five year deal but what happens next year.

“If they start well or don’t have a good season next year, there’s a big possibility that (he’s going to be under pressure) because there’s not too many players going in or out.

“They still don’t have a halves combination that’s going to be successful, I know they’re talking about Thomas Deerden but you can’t rest all your hopes on a kid who’s played a couple of games at half-back.

“Consistency is the problem for the Brisbane Broncos, the gulf between their best and worst game is huge.

“They’ve got a lot of work to do in the off-season.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio