Riddell says Burgess deserves ‘a lot of time’ on sidelines after ugly eye-gouging incident

Former NRL player Mark Riddell has denounced South Sydney’s George Burgess after he eye-gouged opponent Robbie Farah on Thursday night.

With just seven minutes played at Bankwest Stadium, the 27-year-old Englishman appeared to dig his fingers into the eyes of Farah, sparking league-wide outrage.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a terrible look for the game, calling for Burgess to be banned for a significent period of time.

“It’s just ridiculous,” he said.

“It’s a grubby act, he’s got priors spending four weeks out playing for England (for a similar incident).

“I’m expecting him to get a lengthy ban, the index was halfway in Robbie Farah’s eye.

“Terrible look for the game, it’s one of the worst things you can do on the field and he deserves to spend a lot of time on the sidelines.

“It’s a low act, we don’t want it in our game and he should be on the sidelines for a while.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio