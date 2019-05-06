Riddell says Roosters ‘tight-knit culture’ key to success

Former Roosters player Mark Riddell says his former club are more than just stereotypes.

Led by Cooper Cronk and young gun Latrell Mitchell, the Roosters currently sit top of the NRL table after eight rounds.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio the club’s culturue is a “very different place” to what is portrayed externally.

“I was there for a season in 2011, it’s a very different place to what the outsiders think,” he said.

“Everyone talks about it being a transit lounge and them being latte-sipping boys from the eastern suburbs but it’s a really tight-knit group of people there.

“They’ve got some really some caring people there and they’re a really tight-knit group.

“I have no doubt that some of the off-field staff – not just the coaching staff – are key to the Roosters’ success.”