Riddell slams ‘weak and grubby’ McGuire eye-gouging incident

Former NRL player Mark Riddell has been left incensed by Josh McGuire escaping suspension for another eye-gouging incident.

McGuire is in hot water again after the ugly incident on Manly’s Dylan Walker over the weekend, which saw him handed a maximum $4,500 fine.

But Riddell is calling for a bigger punishment, telling Macquarie Sports Radio the NRL needed to be accountable for their decision.

“The NRL need to come out and give an explanation of why they gone done this path,” he said.

“I don’t think you can have a fine for eye-gouging, it needs to be a suspension.

“As we’ve said, it’s a low, weak, grubby act and it should be eradicated from the game.”

