Riddell “would love nothing more” to see Gould move

6 mins ago
Former NRL star Mark Riddell is excited at the prospect of seeing Penrith Panthers general manager Phil Gould explore his options.

According to James Hooper on Fox League, the high-profile boss could take over at Cronulla in the same role.

Riddell said Gould remained “one of the smartest men” in the game and would “love nothing more” to see him look at alternative clubs.

“He’s got a lot of pulling power in Sydney,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’d be a great appointment for the Sharks – when you see what he’s set up in Penrith, he’s turned the club from going bankrupt o being one of the powerhouses of the game.

“He’s done a tremendous job at Penrith, if he wants to go to another club I can those clubs approaching him and wanting him.

