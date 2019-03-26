Macquarie Sports Radio
Riddell’s big Bulldogs ‘disappointment’

6 hours ago
Mark Riddell has admitted he’s been left underwhelmed by Canterbury’s new players.

The Bulldogs have lost both games so far this season, with coach Dean Pay axing six players ahead of their round three clash against West Tigers.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio the likes of Sauaso Sue needed to improve in the comign weeks.

“I’ve got a wrap for Sauaso Sue, I think he can really make an impact off the bench for a team,” he said.

“But he hasn’t shown us any of that form and Dean Pay’s had to axe him.”

