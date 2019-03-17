Riddell’s big disappointment from opening NRL round

Mark Riddell says he was left disappointed by Canterbury after their opening-round loss.

The Bulldogs were heavily beaten 40-6 by New Zealand Warriors in Auckland in Dylan Napa’s debut for the club.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Riddell said he expected more from the side which finished a distant 12th last season.

“You would expect a much better performance for round one, especially defensively,” he said.

“To be picked apart and lose by 34 points in round one is concerning.

Manly were also comprehensively beaten 20-6 by West Tigers but Riddell could see some positives despite the defeat.

“Manly could get a few players back on deck which could improve their team,” he said.

“Hopefully for the (Bulldogs) fans and coaches, that was a once-off and we get a much improved performance.”

