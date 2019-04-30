Riddell’s reason why the Cowboys are struggling in 2019

Mark Riddell says it’s no surprise North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green is under intensifying pressure.

A Sydney Morning Herald report on Monday claimed Green was in danger of losing the dressing room after his side’s poor start to the season.

But Cowboys fullback Michael Morgan told Macquarie Sports Radio yesterday there were “no legs” to the story.

Riddell said the Queensland-based side’s problems stemmed from the period after their 2015 premiership win.

He said it was inevitable the coach would continue to be questioned if their indifferent form continues.

“After that Grand Final win, they sort of didn’t really roll their squad over,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They got caught with (more) players on longer deals than they probably would’ve liked.

“Personally I think they invested too much money in their pack and they needed to spend a bit more on their outside backs.

“The only way of turning it around is to starting winning matches.”

