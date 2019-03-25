Riddell’s solution to fix surface issues

Mark Riddell is urging the NRL to employ a dedicated turf manager which oversees the standard of all fields in the league.

While the AFL does have one, the NRL doesn’t and that’s open them up to criticism as the state of Manly’s Lottoland comes under fire.

Riddell said he spoke to the league offering his help to solve surface issues but his suggestions were knocked back.

“I actually spoke at a conference of turf managers and I floated the idea that the NRL needed to employ a well-credentialed turf manager to report on all the surfaces in the NRL,

“There needs to be someone to report on how surfaces hold out, it’s a billion dollar game and we’ve got players being paid over a million dollars a year.

“A couple of NRL people there laughed as if it was a bit of a joke.”

