‘Ridiculous’: Riddell slams decision to downgrade Burgess charge

Sam Burgess is set to play for the Rabbitohs this weekend after successfully having his dangerous tackle charge downgraded at the NRL Judicury on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old Englishman was placed on report after tackling Cronulla’s Matt Moylan high on Saturday.

Former NRL player Mark Riddell slammed the decision, telling Macquarie Sports Radio he couldn’t understand how Burgess was cleared to play this weekend.

“If that is a grade one careless charge, I’ll give it away,” he said.

“Matt Moylan is not playing this week because of concussion from this exact event and Sam Burgess is going to play, I just find it ridiculous.

“I just look at that and think no way in the world that’s a grade one careless tackle, it’s grade two minimum for me.

“I have no idea how he got off.”

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images