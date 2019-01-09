Rising WBBL star feels “really lucky” to focus just on cricket

Rising cricket star Sophie Molineux says she’s “really lucky” to be able to solely focus on her sport.

In the past, female cricketers have been forced to juggle a cricket career with another profession in order to make enough money to support themselves.

But the 20-year-old Victorian told Clinton and Sam with the landscape for women has rapidly changed in the past few years.

“(Women’s cricket) has come so far,” she told Summer Halftime.

“To be able to focus on cricket and not have to work another job – I’m really lucky to be doing what I’m doing.

“There are so many women that have paved the way for us to be able to do what we do now so we’re extremely grateful to them.

“It wasn’t that long ago that Australian players actually had to pay their way to play overseas.”

