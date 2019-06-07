Rob Quiney backs Nathan Coulter-Nile to keep World Cup spot

Former Test cricketer Rob Quiney says Australian selectors should stick with Nathan Coulter-Nile, despite the fast bowler being wicket-less in the first two games of the World Cup.

Coulter-Nile has figures of 0/106 from 18 overs across Australia’s two wins against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

However, the 31-year-old’s efforts with the bat in a match-winning innings of 92 runs from 60 balls after coming in at 6/147 may just have saved his spot in the line up.

Coulter-Nile admitted post-game he may not retain his spot ahead of Australia’s clash with India, but Quiney says there are unlikely to be changes.

“Primarily he’s in the side to take wickets, but if you at the glass half full and empty he has been contributing to the team,” Quiney said.

“There’s a lot of other people who should probably look at their backyards before he does to be honest.

“I don’t think they’re going to change the side too much.

“I think there was talk before the game because the wicket was a touch dry that they’d play (Nathan) Lyon, I guess the whispers are that if Lyon did come in it might be in place of Coulter Nile.

“It’s going to make it harder now to change a winning side, but ideally it’s going to come down to match-ups.”

Coulter-Nile has played 29 ODIs and taken 48 wickets for Australia.

Australia play India on Sunday evening (AEST) with the game broadcast on Macquarie Sports Radio beginning from 7pm with Bruce Eva, Darren Berry, Darren Lehmann, Brad Hodge & Rob Quiney.

