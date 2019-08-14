Rob Quiney backs ‘resting’ of James Pattinson for second Ashes Test

Former Australian Test cricketer Rob Quiney has backed the decision of Australian selectors to rest fast bowler James Pattinson for the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Pattinson made his return to Test cricket from a string injuries in Australia’s 251 run first Test win and finished with the combined figures of 2/111 from 35 overs across both innings.

Despite an eight-day break between the two Tests, Pattinson has been put on ice with either Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood set to take his spot in the XI.

The New South Wales pair were previously overlooked for the series opener in favour of Pattinson, Pat Cummins and Peter Siddle alongside Nathan Lyon.

Quiney told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime we should put our faith in the selectors after they got it right first time round.

“Especially being Victorian, I would have loved to have seen James play again,” Quiney said.

“But by the sounds of what Tim Paine said, it was all within the plan and it seems they’ve got a strategy not just for one Test, but for the whole series.

“I’m sure there’s people who are thinking ‘why not just play him?’ but they’re obviously a bit nervous with those back to back tests and when to pull the trigger with James.

“They did everything right in the first Test, so who’s to say they won’t do everything right in the second Test?”

Starc responded to his critics after a lean summer at the Cricket World Cup, finishing as the leading wicket taker from the tournament with 27 wickets, while for Hazlewood missed the tournament due to his recovery from a back injury.

In 18 Tests for Australia, Pattinson has taken 72 wickets at an average of just under 27.

Play at Lord’s tonight will begin at 8PM AEST.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.