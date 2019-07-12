Robbo: ‘Collingwood have become very stagnant and slow’

The chief football writer for the Herald Sun says it would be the upset of the season if Collingwood were to beat the Eagles at Optus Stadium.

“Collingwood haven’t been able to move the ball from defence to attack. They’ve got some injuries and that affects the way they are playing but they have become a very stagnant, slow-moving team”, Mark Robinson told Clinton Maynard and Mieke Buchan on Drive.

However, Robbo thinks being the outsider in this game creates an opportunity for the Magpies.

“When a team goes on the road and goes interstate it can have a galvanizing effect. And Collingwood are a very good team on the road, they have often beaten Sydney at the SCG when they were up against it. If Collingwood can upset West Coast tonight in the form that they are in, it would arguably be the upset of the season.”

Click ‘play’ to hear more from Mark Robinson: