Robbo – ‘John Worsfold has got a target on his back’

The chief football writer for the Herald Sun says “questions have to be asked at Essendon” after the Bombers’ 104-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on the weekend.

“John Worsfold has certainly got a target on his back. Essendon play Fremantle next and then Collingwood the week after – if it all falls apart and they don’t play finals, there will be serious questions asked about some senior people at the Bombers”, Mark Robinson told Mark Allen and David Schwarz on Drive.

Essendon kicked the opening goal of the game on the weekend, before the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered majors to lay the foundations for an emphatic 104-point victory.

“The supporters have had enough. This football club has been inconsistent for 15 years – that’s a long time. I don’t know if it’s a cultural problem at Essendon, they’ve got a lot of talent on their list. On the weekend, it was nothing short of pathetic. The game plan to stop the opposition from scoring broke down, so who is responsible for that? The coach and the coaching department.”

