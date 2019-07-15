Robbo: ‘Rhyce Shaw is the next North Melbourne coach’

The chief football writer for the Herald Sun says Rhyce Shaw staying on as North Melbourne coach is the biggest no-brainer in football this year.

“Rhyce Shaw is the next North Melbourne coach. He is admired and respected by the players, they want him as coach. He wants the job. The club is absolutely wrapped with what Shaw has been able to deliver to the playing group”, Mark Robinson told Matt Granland and David Schwarz on Drive.

Shaw took over from Brad Scott after Round 10 and has led the Roos to four wins from six games at the helm.

“It was always down to two people – John Longmire and Rhyce Shaw. When North Melbourne put an offer to John Longmire, it was early days. Then what they started to see with Shaw was a transformation of the footy team and all the good vibes around the football club. I think Rhyce Shaw being the next North Melbourne coach is the biggest no-brainer in football this year.”

