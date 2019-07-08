Robbo: “The AFL is very concerned about the current state of the Suns”

The Gold Coast Suns have confirmed they will plead their case with the AFL for emergency assistance.

Chairman of the Suns, Tony Cochrane has confirmed that the struggling club will be asking the AFL for help in retaining their star players and for priority draft picks.

If the Suns remain on the bottom of the ladder and receive priority draft assistance from the AFL, there is a chance they’ll have both the number one and two draft picks in next years draft.

“I know the AFL is very concerned about the current state of the Suns,” Mark Robinson, the Chief Football Writer for the Herald Sun told Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

“I think they are going to be in favour of giving some draft assistance to the Suns.”

“We don’t want a situation where the draft means that the best young kids are going to go to Gold Coast Suns, they sign the mandatory 2-year contract and then they say that they want to get out of there,” Robinson told Billy McGee and Mieke Buchan.

“It’ll be a revolving door of mediocrity.”

