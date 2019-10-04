Robinson says remembering the clubs ‘DNA’ is part of their success

The Sydney Roosters are looking to go back to back in the NRL when they take on the Canberra Raiders.

Coach Trent Robinson has a coaching resume that is growing at an impressive rate, speaking with Phil Gould he mentions that part of it is by embracing the rich history of the club.

“We honour those guys of the past, we talk a lot about that 74-75 team… a lot of our calls are named after those players,

“Their DNA has been put in that jersey, and we got to continue it,” shares Robinson.

Robinson claims that embracing the history of the club has not only brought the team closer together between the players but the organization as a whole.

Image: Mark Metcalfe / Stringer via Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear the full interview: