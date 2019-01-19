ROCO’S RANT: 50-over cricket as alive — and important — as ever

ROCO’S RANT

Rohan Connolly believes reports of the death of 50-over cricket are an exaggeration.

The recent three-match series between Australia and India was a big hit, and that was despite a lack of free-to-air TV coverage.

It comes at a time when Twenty20 cricket is seen as the future of the limited-overs calendar.

But Rohan says one-dayers still have a key role to play in the cricket landscape.

“The 50-over game has a closer relationship to the five-day than it’s ever had,” Rohan said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There’s room for all sorts of game scenarios, still enough time for batsmen to build innings and bowlers to actually plan an attack on a particular batsman.

“And it offers at least some sort of selection guide for Tests.

“Right now, given our scheduling, not to mention the World Cup coming in England (starting in May), the 50-over game for Australia as important as it’s ever been.”

India won the ODI series 2-1 with a four-wicket win in Friday’s decider.

Photo: Mark Dadswell / AAP