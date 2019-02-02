ROCO’S RANT: Khawaja “cannot possibly” be picked for the Ashes

Rohan Connolly thinks Australia’s selectors can put a line through Usman Khawaja for the Ashes.

Khawaja has had a torrid summer with the bat, scoring just two half-centuries from 13 innings at an average of 27.

And with Australia’s less experienced batters piling on the runs against Sri Lanka in Canberra – plus the availability of Steve Smith and Dave Warner – Rohan says Khawaja has fallen too far down the pecking order.

Joe Burns (180), Travis Head (161), and Kurtis Patterson (114*) helped Australia to a massive first innings in the Second Test, keeping their names in the forefront of the selectors’ minds.

“When time comes to pick our squad for an Ashes series in England, we might have more selection options than we’ve known for some time,” Rohan said.

“If there was any doubts about Travis Head’s spot in the mix, there can’t be now.

“Many felt Joe Burns should have been part of the Test line-up all summer. He’ll definitely be on the plane to England after his fourth Test ton.

“So, you’d assume, will Kurtis Patterson.

“There’s also the likes of Will Pucovski and Marcus Stoinis, already named in Test squads.

“There’s no excuse for the selection of under-performers, which means Usman Khawaja can’t possibly be picked for England ahead of one of the younger candidates just mentioned.”

The first Ashes Test begins on August 1.

Photo: Dave Hunt / AAP