ROCO’S RANT: The AFL isn’t delivering on AFLW

ROCO’S RANT

Rohan Connolly has challenged the AFL to live up to its promise of supporting women’s footy.

The AFLW season starts this weekend, but Rohan told Macquarie Sports Radio the league has been too quiet about it.

“The promotion of the AFLW lately has been, at best, muted,” Rohan said.

“The AFLW season also kicks off on Saturday, and reports from the track so far are that skills across the board are improving.

“I think the league isn’t delivering on the promotion it promised when it comes to the women’s game.”

Rohan said the league has spent too much attention on its pet project.

“The AFL has seemed more intent on plugging the speculative AFLX weekend, when four made-up teams will be playing glorified exhibition matches for teams no one really cares about,” he said.

“Like a lot of people, I’m pretty dubious about the value of AFLX.

“You’d hope (the AFL) would not take for granted support even for the most popular code in the country.”

