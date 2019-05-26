Roger Federer makes winning return to French Open, Aussie wildcard through

Roger Federer’s return to the French Open has got off to the perfect start.

Making his first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier since 2015, the 20-time Grand Slam champion dispatched Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in just over 100 minutes.

“The reception I got today was crazy. Was really nice to see a full stadium for a first round like this,” Federer said post-match.

“I feel that the public missed me.

And I missed them, as well.”

Making his first appearance at the French Open, Aussie wildcard Alexei Popyrin defied a rowdy home crowd took care of local hope Ugo Humbert in four sets.

The match included a marathon fourth set, which the 19-year-old won 12 points to 10.

