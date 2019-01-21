ROHAN’S RANT: Day-night Tests should become “norm, not novelty”

Rohan Connolly believes day-night Test should become the norm, not the exception.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka under the Gabba lights on Thursday, the fifth pink-ball Test on Australian soil.

Rohan told Macquarie Sports Radio it’s a “no-brainer”.

“I’m not sure the game of Test cricket can afford too many more snorefests,” he said.

“Even the T20 format has, at times this summer, tested the patience of a new generation of fans.

“Cricket has too often been too conservative in adapting to a changed world. Day-night Tests are one area in which it has finally boldly embraced the future.

“Now it has, it needs to seize the moment and make the concept the norm rather than a novelty.”

There have been ten pink-ball Tests since the groundbreaking match between Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide in 2015.

Photo: Dean Lewins / AAP