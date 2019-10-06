Roosters beat Raiders in controversial NRL Grand Final

The Sydney Roosters have won a controversial NRL Grand Final, defeating the Canberra Raiders 14-8.

The victory sees the Roosters become the first back-to-back premiership winners in 26 years and was a fitting farewell for retiring halfback Cooper Cronk.

82,922 fans were on hand at ANZ Stadium for the thrilling decider, which went down to the wire.

The Roosters led 8-6 going into halftime but the sin-binning of star half Cooper Cronk shortly after the break saw the Green Machine ramp up the pressure.

Then, controversy struck in the 72nd minute when the Raiders put up a high kick and managed to retain the ball.

“It’s not a good look.” Our panel has completely ripped the call from the referees in half. #NRLGF | @Channel9#9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/dp2V1OyQiw — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) October 6, 2019

Referee Ben Cummins ruled six-to-go before changing his mind midplay and trying to signal last tackle.

The Raiders players didn’t hear and were tackled, turning over possession.

The very next set saw the Roosters run the length of the field and score the match-winning try through James Tedesco.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart took the high ground in the post-match media conference, choosing not to comment on the issue.

Many others have though, with commentators and the public calling it one of the worst decisions in Grand Final history.

Losing half, Jack Wighton took out the Clive Church Medal for Man of the Match, calling it “bittersweet”.

Image: Getty/Jason McCawley