Roosters great not panicking about former club’s form

Sydney Roosters great Anthony Minichiello expects his former side to only get better ahead of the finals series.

The Roosters are currently second on the ladder but only narrowly beat the struggling Bulldogs on the weekend.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Minichiello said as long as the side kept winning, they only needed to hit peak form during the finals.

“We’ve got a few niggling injuries at the moment but we still haven’t hit top gear yet,” he said.

“It’s not worrying signs, last season we started off the season (slowly) and then build into that

“There’s still five games to go until the finals and we know we can play much better footballer.

“We just need to keep ticking off the wins.”

Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images