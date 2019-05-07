Roosters legend praises Mitchell amid contract talk

Sydney Roosters legend Anthony Minichello has praised young gun Latrell Mitchell as talk around his future heats up.

According to a report on Fox Sports, the Roosters are worried about Mitchell staying at the club following the 21-year-old change of management groups.

But Minichello told Macquarie Sports Radio he doesn’t think he’ll leave the Roosters, saying the lure of staying at a successful club should prove too strong.

“He is in outstanding form,” he said.

“The way he touches the ball and gets his body in line, if the gets the ball often more than now, he’s going to create opportunities out wide.

“It’s about the culture the boys and the staff have created, do you want to leave the Roosters even if you get offered more money from another club.

“If we want to keep a player, we normally do.”

