‘He’s created a toxic environment’: Brad Hardie tees off at Ross Lyon following sacking

Fremantle has sacked Ross Lyon as coach with a year left on his contract and CEO Steve Rosich has also left the club.

WA football great Brad Hardie didn’t hold back when speaking about the Dockers coach on Macquarie Sports Radio.

He told David Morrow and Mat Thompson that Lyon has “created a toxic environment”.

“It’s not a happy camp at all.

“He’s a self-promoter and he looks in the rear-view mirror far too much,” Hardie said.

The club has confirmed that David Hale will coach the club this week.

“Fremantle had not made the finals for the past four years,” the Dockers said in a statement.

“This isn’t acceptable to the Board, the players, and most importantly to our supporters.

“We need high performance and consistency at all levels of the club, so we need to change and evolve.”

