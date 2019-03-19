Rothfield urges NRL to expand, not relocate teams

Daily Telegraph columnist Phil Rothfield is adamant the NRL needs to look to expand the game.

Following Mark Riddell’s comments on Monday – where he urged the league to look at relocating Sydney teams – Rothfield told Macquarie Sports Radio

“If we don’t expand, we’re not opening up new markets or junior systems,” he said.

“The AFL are looking at long-term (expansion) in Sydney where we now have a huge following for the Swans and the GWS Giants are on the way, particularly in Western Sydney.

“I’m totally against getting rid of a Sydney side, I’m too traditional.

“I saw what happened when North (Sydney) and Wests (left the league), we lost big supporter bases.

“I’d hate to see Cronulla go and can you imagine if Manly went, it’d be shocking.”

