Roy and H.G. join Macquarie Sports Radio

Australia’s favourite sports commentary duo Roy and H.G. have a new home on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Just Short of a Length with Roy and H.G. will pad up for one of the world’s most hotly anticipated sporting spectacles – the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Clocking in at 45 days, the ICC Cricket World Cup is coming off the long run and Roy and H.G are on the front foot for the balls, bats, and bails.

“It’s been a dream to cover every ball of an ODI World Cup and Macquarie Sports Radio have gone above and beyond in making this happen.” Roy and H.G. said.

“Just Short of a Length with Roy and H.G. will cover every snick and flick of the most exciting sports event in 2019 – a year chockablock full of greatness.

“We are simply over the moon and promise to play every ball on its merit.”

Macquarie Sports Radio will broadcast exclusive coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup, with Just Short of a Length with Roy and H.G. airing between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm AEST each Saturday, coinciding with the tournament which runs from May 30 to July 14.

Macquarie Media CEO Adam Lang said the network was delighted to secure the duo ahead of an exciting ICC Cricket World Cup.

“We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Roy and H.G. to the Macquarie Sports Radio family. Their passion for sport and the irreverent nature in which they present are a perfect fit for a radio station dedicated to delivering more laughs and more live sport than ever before. This is a big win for our audience, our clients and ourselves.” Mr Lang said.

Just Short of a Length with Roy and H.G. premieres on Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 am on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Click PLAY to hear Roy and H.G. with Levy and Piggy: