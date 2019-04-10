Macquarie Sports Radio
‘What are you doing?’: Rugby Australia launch inquiry into Folau comments

6 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Wallabies star Israel Folau is in hot water again.

Rugby Australia has launched in an investigation following more derogatory comments the 30-year-old made on social media.

“Rugby Australia is aware of a post made by Israel on his Instagram account this afternoon,” the statement read.

“The content within the post is unacceptable. It does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the Rugby community.

“The Rugby Australia integrity unit has been engaged on the matter tonight.”

Mark Levy questioned the motive behind Folau making such divisive remarks.

“Israel Folau is a leader in the community and I’m not going to shoot him down for his elief

“But you should not be spruiking it on social media give on your account you describe yourself as a Wallaby as a NSW Waratah.

“It is not on.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

