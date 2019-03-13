Rugby League is back and so is The Continuous Call Team

After five long months, Rugby League returns to the field and to our airwaves!

The NRL has had a disastrous off-season, full of negative headlines about player misbehaviour.

But now the stars of the game can get back to what they do best… playing football.

And Ray Hadley’s Continuous Call Team will bring you all of the action, with the best commentary lineup in the business.

Ray Hadley

Bob Fulton

Darryl Brohman

Mark Riddell

David Morrow

Erin Molan

Jamie Soward

Anthony Griffin

Joel Caine

Mark Levy

Chris Warren

David Riccio

Two new faces join the team this year in Jamie Soward and Anthony Griffin.

Soward, a Premiership winner and NSW Origin representative with 215 games of NRL experience, will provide expert commentary.

As will Anthony Griffin, who has spent seven years as a top-level NRL coach, with the Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers.

Ray Hadley says he’s as excited for season 2019 as he was when he started The Continuous Call Team back in 1987.

“To be honest, I thought we were lucky to survive the first year! But now, 33 years later, our team and coverage is stronger than ever.”

The season gets underway tonight with the Melbourne Storm hosting the Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park.

All ROUND ONE FIXTURES are out now – see the CCT broadcast schedule.

The 2019 Continuous Call Team Footy Tipping Competition is also underway with huge prizes to be won.

First place will take home $20,000 cash thanks to OnDeck and there are weekly prizes for our top tipsters.