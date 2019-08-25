Advertisement
Rugby League’s Team of the Decade and a new era for Australian Basketball
In an intense week of sport, Julian was here to analyse and unpack it all. Jamie Soward joined us from 8-10 to break down the week that was in Rugby League and gave us his very own Team of the Decade. Then, AFL and Collingwood legend Tony Shaw joined the show at 10 to help us preview the last regular round of the AFL before finals footy gets underway;
Guests include:
- Trent Copeland – Former Australian fast bowler
- Matt Logue – Daily Telegraph Basketball journalist
- Al Baxter – Former Waratah and Wallaby
- Craig Gabriel – Tennis reporter
- Larry Canning – Former Golf Tour Pro