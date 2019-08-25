Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rugby League’s Team of the Decade and a new era for Australian Basketball

4 hours ago
MML

In an intense week of sport, Julian was here to analyse and unpack it all. Jamie Soward joined us from 8-10 to break down the week that was in Rugby League and gave us his very own Team of the Decade. Then, AFL and Collingwood legend Tony Shaw joined the show at 10 to help us preview the last regular round of the AFL before finals footy gets underway;

Guests include:

  • Trent Copeland – Former Australian fast bowler
  • Matt Logue – Daily Telegraph Basketball journalist
  • Al Baxter – Former Waratah and Wallaby
  • Craig Gabriel – Tennis reporter
  • Larry Canning – Former Golf Tour Pro

 

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83