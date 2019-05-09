Ryan Burton to play out childhood dream in Showdown

Port Adelaide recruit Ryan Burton says it’ll be a “dream come true” when he runs out for the Power in the Showdown on Saturday at the Adelaide Oval.

Burton who grew up as a Port Adelaide fan throughout his younger years moved to the Power this season after being forced out of Hawthorn as part of the Chad Wingard trade.

The Power will be up against it in the Showdown against their cross town rivals with key trio Brad Ebert and co-captains Tom Jonas and Ollie Wines to miss the match.

It does however open the door for club legend Matthew Broadbent to play his first game in 647 days, while Travis Boak will captain Port once again.

Burton says he can’t wait to run out on Saturday against the Crows.

“(I’m) very familiar with the showdown, you pencil it in as a junior to go to them each year,” Burton said.

“I’m really looking forward to play in my first one and I know the rivalry growing up barracking for Port but now getting to play in it is a dream come true.

“Dad was working for the Crows so I had to sit with all the Crows players that weren’t playing and wasn’t allowed to wear a scarf or guernseys or anything.

“So I just had to cheer quietly unfortunately.”

The 22-year-old has played every game for his new club and has been an important figure across Port’s halfback line averaging 22 disposals this season.

Burton also said he is at peace with his controversial exit from Hawthorn at the end of last season and is enjoying being in his home state.

“It seems to be helping this year just going into each game with a real clear mind,” Burton said.

“I’m enjoying myself here so it might have something to do with that.

“I’m loving my time here at Port Adelaide, everyone’s been outstanding with the move and making me feel welcome and I’m playing some good footy too which is nice.”

Burton has played 54 AFL games for both clubs since debuting for the Hawks in 2016.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.