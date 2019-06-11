Ryan Harris explains the ‘engine room’ injury which struck down Stoinis

Former Australia Test fast bowler Ryan Harris says it’s “not looking good” for Marcus Stoinis after he was struck down with a side strain.

The Australian all-rounder won’t play against Pakistan on Wednesday after picking up the injury against India.

Mitch Marsh has been flown in as cover while Stoinis’ availability for the rest of the Cricket World Cup is assessed.

Harris said the injury he’s picked out wouldn’t just restrict him on the cricket field but would also affect his everyday movements as well.

“If there’s some sort of pain or if it’s torn in any way, it can be quite painful,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“You can sort of knock (your side) and they’re OK but if they’re even half done, it’s a painful injury.

“If you do them well, you struggle to do most things in life.

“I’m not too sure the extent of it but considering they’ve sent someone over to cover it, it’s not looking good for Marcus Stoinis.”

