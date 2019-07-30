Ryan Harris’ key to Australia winning Ashes in England

Former Australian Test quick Ryan Harris says he can see the logic behind Justin Langer leaving out Mitchell Starc.

The Aussie spearhead is set to miss out on selection for the opening Ashes Test, with Peter Siddle reportedly taking his place.

Harris said you needed more than sheer pace to have success in England.

“The key to winning over there is building lots of pressure,” he said.

“Hopefully that forces the batsman into mistakes and I think that’s what they’re considering in regards to Mitchell Starc.

“I think one of things we’ve hopefully learnt is pace over in England isn’t the same as in Australia – you don’t get zip off the wicket.

“We can’t go in and think we’re going to blast England out in their own conditions.

“We tried that in the last couple of times we’ve been over there and it hasn’t worked.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio