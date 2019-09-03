Ryan Sutton’s glowing praise for re-signed teammate

Canberra forward Ryan Sutton has praised the character of Raiders teammate Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad after the fullback signed a three-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal will tie Nicoll-Klokstad to the club until 2023 after only joining the Green Machine earlier this season.

However, the 23-year-old has started every game this season at fullback after making the move across the ditch from the Warriors in the pre-season and has been touted as one of the buys of the year so far.

The Raiders have also been one of the biggest improvers in 2019 on the back of their strong off-season recruitment and after finishing 10th last season, they are now in third on the ladder and a premiership contender with one round remaining.

Sutton who is also in his first year at the Raiders told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime his teammate is a great person to have around the club.

“He’s a great person on and off the field,” Sutton said.

“He came along just after Christmas and you could see from day one he’d be a great asset for the team and he has been.

“He’s a real gentleman and a real talented player and that’s all you want in a person.

“He’s a real people person and I’m proud to call him a teammate and a friend.”

Nicoll-Klokstad has played 30 First Grade games and scored 18 tries since debuting for the Warriors in 2017.

The Raiders host the Warriors in Canberra on Saturday afternoon with a win to secure third place.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.