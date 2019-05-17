SACKED: Rugby Australia tears up Israel Folau’s contract

Rugby Australia has sensationally sacked code hopper Israel Folau after his $4 million contract was terminated this afternoon.

Last week, Folau was found to have “committed a high-level breach of the Professional Players’ Code of Conduct” by an independent panel for that social media post back in April.

The panel’s judgement and punishment means Folau is now likely to appeal the decision and take legal action in the Supreme Court.

It’s a major blow for the Wallabies ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup beginning later this year in September.

Folau has played 62 Tests for Australia and is the all-time leading try scorer in Super Rugby history playing with the New South Wales Waratahs.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle confirmed the decision in a statement below.

“While Rugby Australia accepts the panel’s decision directing termination of Israel Folau’s playing contract for his high-level breach of the Code of Conduct, we want to stress that this outcome is a painful situation for the game.

“Rugby Australia did not choose to be in this situation, but Rugby Australia’s position remains that Israel, through his actions, left us with no choice but to pursue this course of action.

“This has been an extremely challenging period for Rugby and this issue has created an unwanted distraction in an important year for the sport and for the Wallabies team. But our clear message to all Rugby fans today is that we need to stand by our values and the qualities of inclusion, passion, integrity, discipline, respect and teamwork.

“Israel is a great Rugby player and we are disappointed and saddened by the fact that he will not see out his four-year commitment to the Wallabies and Waratahs.”