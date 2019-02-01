Sam Groth slams new Davis Cup format

Former Australian tennis player Sam Groth isn’t happy with changes made to the Davis Cup.

As of this year, the revered competition will be decided during a two-week 18-team tournament at a neutral location, rather than a series of home and away ties.

Matches have also been reduced from best-of-five sets to best-of-three, with each qualifying tie now taking place over two days rather than three.

And Groth told the Hour of Power the new format is “garbage”.

“I played a lot of Davis Cup and it was one thing I was really passionate about,” he said.

“The one thing about Davis Cup is the team environment.

“But at least we still get this weekend’s qualifying tie in Adelaide.”

Australia will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at Memorial Drive on Friday and Saturday.

