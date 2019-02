New Matildas coach Ante Milicic has handed the captain’s armband to star striker Sam Kerr.

Despite the Matildas rotating the captaincy over the last few years, Milicic has opted for stability in handing the 25-year-old the honour ahead of the much-anticipated Cup of Nations.

Steph Catley has also been named vice-captain.

The Matildas open their Cup of Nations campaign on Thursday against New Zealand.